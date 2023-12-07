WhichCar
2017 Ford Ecosport Trend Bk 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

63c819ed/2017 ford ecosport trend 1 5l petrol 4d wagon 05a80187
2017 Ford Ecosport Trend Bk 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2017 Ford Ecosport Trend. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1519 mm
Tracking Rear 1518 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 2521 mm
Height 1708 mm
Length 4245 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1276 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1690 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 154 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 154 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 140 Nm
Makimum Power 82 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number Majbxxmrkb%$00001
Country Manufactured Thailand