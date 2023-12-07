Specifications for the 2017 Ford Ranger Xl 2.2 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Ford Ranger Xl 2.2 (4X4) Px Mkii My18 2.2L Diesel Crew C/Chas
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|232 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1815 mm
|Length
|5110 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1909 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1291 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|246 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|246 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3200
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|385 Nm
|Makimum Power
|118 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|M@*#Me$%0&W123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Bucket Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Diff Locks
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Steering Wheel-mounted Audio Controls
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Vinyl Floor Covering
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $500
- Prestige Paint - $550
- Tech Pack - $1,100
