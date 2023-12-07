Specifications for the 2017 Ford Transit Custom 340L (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Ford Transit Custom 340L (Lwb) Vn My17.25 2.0L Diesel Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1720 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1720 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|3300 mm
|Height
|2146 mm
|Length
|5339 mm
|Width
|1986 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2031 kg
|Gcm
|4365 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3365 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1334 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|186 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|174 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|186 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|385 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wfoyxxttgydc12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Turkey
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Bulkhead
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bottle Holders - Rear Seats
- Bonnet Release Key Operated
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Barrier
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Edge Reflector Strip
- Dual Front Passenger Seats
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dual Rear Wheels
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Fold Down Tray Table/s
- Glovebox Compartment
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Load Adaptive Control
- Load Through Hatch
- Low Roof
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Perimeter Alarm
- Projector Headlights
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 2 Way
- Power Windows Front
- Rubber Floor Covering
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Protection Pack
- Roof Rack - Integrated
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Side Door
- Side Marker Lights
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Batteries
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- City Nav Pack - $2,100
- Dual Side Doors - $550
- Premium Paint - $1,150
- Prestige Paint - $550
- Rear Lift Door - $1,500
- Single Passenger Seat 4 Way Adjustment - $150
Current Ford Transit Custom pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|340L (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,390
|340S (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,390
|340L Dciv (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,390
|Trend (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,590
|Trend (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,590
|Sport Dciv (Lwb) Dual Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$62,990
|Sport (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$59,990