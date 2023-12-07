WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Foton
  3. Tunland
  4. (4X2)

2017 Foton Tunland (4X2) P201 My16 2.8L Diesel Single C/Chas

92561ab8/2017 foton tunland 4x2 2 8l diesel single cchas 064d01ab
2017 Foton Tunland (4X2) P201 My16 2.8L Diesel Single C/Chas details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2017 Foton Tunland (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Foton Tunland News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 200 mm
Wheelbase 3105 mm
Height 1910 mm
Length 5250 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1789 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2804 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1015 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 219 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R16
Rear Tyre 245/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Lvav2Mbb4Bc000551
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured China

Current Foton Tunland pricing and specs

S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $31,300
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $22,000
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $23,800
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $26,100
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $28,700
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $34,990