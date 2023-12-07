WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Foton
  3. Tunland
  4. (4X4)

2017 Foton Tunland (4X4) P201 My17 2.8L Diesel Dual Cab Utility

03ca1be7/2017 foton tunland 4x4 2 8l diesel dual cab utility 048a0150
2017 Foton Tunland (4X4) P201 My17 2.8L Diesel Dual Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 3
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2017 Foton Tunland (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Foton Tunland News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1600 mm
Tracking Rear 1580 mm
Ground Clearance 210 mm
Wheelbase 3105 mm
Height 1870 mm
Length 5310 mm
Width 1880 mm
Kerb Weight 1950 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2975 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1025 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 219 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 219 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 365 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/65 R17
Rear Tyre 265/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Live Beam Axle, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Rear Chassis Rail
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number 5Yjxd?E&$%F@00001
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured China

Current Foton Tunland pricing and specs

S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $31,300
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $22,000
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $23,800
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $26,100
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $28,700
S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility 2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $34,990