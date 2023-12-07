Specifications for the 2017 Hyundai Tucson Active R-Series (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Hyundai Tucson Active R-Series (AWD) Tl2 My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1608 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2670 mm
|Height
|1655 mm
|Length
|4477 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1622 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|178 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|145 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|235 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|178 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|136 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Tmaj#81S%&J000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Czech Republic
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Portable Ash Tray
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Projector Headlights
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Mica Paint - $595
- Metallic Paint - $595
- Pearl Metallic Paint - $595
Current Hyundai Tucson pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$42,400
|Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$44,300
|Elite (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,600
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$46,000
|Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$46,700
|Elite N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,100
|(FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,800
|Highlander (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$45,000
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,900
|Highlander (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$50,800
|Highlander N Line (FWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,500
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,400
|Highlander N Line (AWD) No Srf 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$54,500
|Highlander (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$46,500
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,400
|Highlander (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$52,300
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$50,500
|Highlander N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$53,800
|Highlander N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,900
|N Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$38,700
