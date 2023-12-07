WhichCar
2017 Infiniti Q30 Sport Premium 2.2D H15 2.1L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2b3e1ec1/2017 infiniti q30 sport premium 2 2d 2 1l diesel 5d hatchback 058a0183
2017 Infiniti Q30 Sport Premium 2.2D H15 2.1L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2017 Infiniti Q30 Sport Premium 2.2D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1567 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 4425 mm
Width 1805 mm
Kerb Weight 1413 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
CO2 Emissions 120 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 120 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R19
Rear Tyre 235/45 R19
Front Rim Size 8Jx19
Rear Rim Size 8Jx19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Stabiliser Bar, Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System, Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Front Door Aperture
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjkd*Ah15A0123456
Country Manufactured Japan