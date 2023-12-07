Specifications for the 2017 Infiniti Qx70 3.7 S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Infiniti Qx70 3.7 S 3.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Tracking Front
|1635 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1640 mm
|Ground Clearance
|191 mm
|Wheelbase
|2885 mm
|Height
|1680 mm
|Length
|4865 mm
|Width
|1925 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1908 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2520 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|282 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|216 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|393 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|282 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5200
|Maxiumum Torque
|360 Nm
|Makimum Power
|235 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R21
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 R21
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1T#Ns51A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Welcome Lights
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,500