2017 Mercedes-AMG Gle 43 4Matic 292 My17 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe

fc391b6c/2017 mercedes amg gle 43 4matic 3 0l petrol 4d coupe 05d50192
2017 Mercedes-AMG Gle 43 4Matic 292 My17 3.0L Petrol 4D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG Gle 43 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1651 mm
Tracking Rear 1654 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1743 mm
Length 4824 mm
Width 1935 mm
Kerb Weight 2180 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2900 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3265 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 201 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 201 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 520 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/40 R22
Rear Tyre 325/35 R22
Front Rim Size 10X22
Rear Rim Size 11X22

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Not Provided
Rear Suspension Not Provided

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc2923642A000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

