Specifications for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz Glc 220D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Mercedes-Benz Glc 220D 253 My17 2.1L Diesel 4D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1613 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|186 mm
|Wheelbase
|2873 mm
|Height
|1605 mm
|Length
|4737 mm
|Width
|1890 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1845 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|151 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|151 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|125 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System, Upper Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wd*2533052F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Go
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Radio CD with 5 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Start/Stop Button
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $990
- Air Suspension - $2,490
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Carbon Fibre Trim - $1,490
- Command Pack - $2,990
- Comfort Pack - $1,290
- Digital TV - $1,490
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,990
- Night Pack - $490
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $3,590
Current Mercedes-Benz Glc pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$111,200
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$100,800
|300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$106,600
|300 4Matic Amg Line Plus Edt 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$114,000
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,370
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$113,900
|300 4Matic Mhev 4D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD
|$111,100