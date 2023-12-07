WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mini
  3. Cooper
  4. Jcw All4 Countryman

2017 Mini Cooper Jcw All4 Countryman R60 My15 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

d96b1e33/2017 mini cooper jcw all4 countryman 1 6l petrol 4d wagon 05a10182
2017 Mini Cooper Jcw All4 Countryman R60 My15 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2017 Mini Cooper Jcw All4 Countryman. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mini News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1551 mm
Ground Clearance 149 mm
Wheelbase 2595 mm
Height 1561 mm
Length 4110 mm
Width 1789 mm
Kerb Weight 1377 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1865 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 460 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 47 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 171 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 171 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 280 Nm
Makimum Power 160 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwxd120%0Wn00011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom