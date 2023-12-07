WhichCar
2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Ls Safety Pack (4X4) 7 Seats Zk My18 2.3L Diesel 4D Wagon

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Ls Safety Pack (4X4) 7 Seats Zk My18 2.3L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Ls Safety Pack (4X4) 7 Seats. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1540 mm
Tracking Rear 1540 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1710 mm
Length 4695 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1630 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2260 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 630 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 153 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 153 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 360 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R18
Rear Tyre 225/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Windscreen
Compliance Location Driver Side A-Pillar
VIN Number Jmfxlgf6Wh@123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Japan

