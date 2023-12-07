Specifications for the 2017 Nissan Navara St (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Nissan Navara St (4X4) D23 Series Ii 2.3L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|226 mm
|Wheelbase
|3150 mm
|Height
|1810 mm
|Length
|5255 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1865 kg
|Gcm
|5910 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2910 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|5
|CO2 Emissions
|166 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|166 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel T/Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Not Applicable
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mntcb4D23A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active Brake Limited Slip
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Alloy Sports Bar
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Sunglass Holder
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
Current Nissan Navara pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,700
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$34,000
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,600
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$48,800
|Sl (4X2) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$43,100
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$61,250
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$58,750
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$72,900
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$74,400
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$65,100
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$64,200
|St (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$47,955
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$54,955
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$52,455
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$42,100
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,050
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,050
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$45,550
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$49,850
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$47,350
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$46,550
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$48,350
|St-X (4X2) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,445
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,945
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,445
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,445
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$55,945
|St-X (4X2) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$53,945
|St-X (4X4) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,945
|St-X (4X2) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$52,945
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$38,200
|Sl (4X2) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$33,500
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$49,900
|Sl (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X2
|$48,200
|Sl (4X2) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$42,500
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$60,000
|Sl Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$57,600
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$71,800
|Pro-4X Warrior (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$73,400
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$64,200
|Pro-4X (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$63,300
|St (4X2) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,100
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,400
|St (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,800
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$41,700
|Sl (4X4) C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$40,700
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,100
|Sl (4X4) Dual C/Chas
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$44,600
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$50,600
|Sl (4X4) Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$46,400
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Chassis
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$45,600
|Sl (4X4) King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$47,400
|St-X (4X2) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$50,200
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$58,700
|St-X (4X4) Leather/No Sunroof King Cab Pick Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,300
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$57,300
|St-X (4X4) Cloth/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, 4X4
|$54,800
|St-X (4X2) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$52,600
|St-X (4X4) Leather/Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$59,700
|St-X (4X2) Leather/No Sunroof Dual Cab P/Up
|2.3L, Diesel, 7 Speed Automatic, 4X2
|$51,600