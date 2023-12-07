WhichCar
2017 Nissan Pathfinder St (4X4) R52 My15 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

e8721b51/2017 nissan pathfinder st 4x4 3 5l petrol 4d wagon 0618019d
2017 Nissan Pathfinder St (4X4) R52 My15 Upgrade 3.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4Wd
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2017 Nissan Pathfinder St (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1670 mm
Tracking Rear 1670 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2900 mm
Height 1767 mm
Length 5008 mm
Width 1960 mm
Kerb Weight 1985 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2715 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 730 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 73 L
Air Pollution 5.5
CO2 Emissions 240 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 240 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4400
Maxiumum Torque 325 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/65 R18
Rear Tyre 235/65 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number 5N1Ar2Mm0Ec123456
Country Manufactured Japan

