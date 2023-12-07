WhichCar
2017 Peugeot 2008 Allure 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2017 Peugeot 2008 Allure 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2017 Peugeot 2008 Allure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1482 mm
Tracking Rear 1492 mm
Ground Clearance 165 mm
Wheelbase 2537 mm
Height 1556 mm
Length 4159 mm
Width 1739 mm
Kerb Weight 1110 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 950 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 150 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
CO2 Extra 123 g/km
CO2 Urban 93 g/km
CO2 Combined 150 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 160 Nm
Makimum Power 88 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R16
Rear Tyre 195/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf3Cuhmz0Dy123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured France

