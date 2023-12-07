Specifications for the 2017 Porsche Macan Turbo (Perf Pack). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2017 Porsche Macan Turbo (Perf Pack) 95B My18 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1655 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1651 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2807 mm
|Height
|1624 mm
|Length
|4699 mm
|Width
|1923 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1925 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2550 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|625 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|216 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|184 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|277 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|216 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1350
|Maxiumum Torque
|550 Nm
|Makimum Power
|294 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz95Zhlb%0001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Adaptive Brake Lights
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Automatic Hold Function
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Rear
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Connect App Services
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dry Sump Lubrication System
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Approach Lamps
- LED Indicators
- Leather Trim
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Pack
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Sports Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Navigation System
- Park Assist 2
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Power Windows - Anti-trap
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Control Mirrors
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Solid Paint
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Sports Tail Pipes
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Trailer Stability Control
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Xenon Headlights - Self Levelling
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $2,990
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $2,990
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $720
- Adaptive Sports Seats 14 Way & Memory
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special - $1,650
- Air Vent Special - $2,990
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,590
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $4,720
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Black Pack - $450
- Bi-Xenon Headlight Pack - $2,470
- Ceramic Brakes - $18,990
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $1,150
- Compass Display - $760
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,050
- Carbon Sill Guards Special - $3,150
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $1,390
- Six Disc DVD Player - $990
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming - $850
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $310
- Grab Handles Special - $1,950
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,980
- Heated Front Seats - $990
- Home Link - $720
- Headlining Special - $3,190
- Heat & Noise Insulating Glass - $2,490
- Heated Steering Wheel - $630
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $1,090
- Interior Carbon Pack - $3,080
- Interior Leather Pack - $10,790
- Interior Pack - $2,890
- Interior Wood Pack - $3,590
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,690
- Leather Air Vents - $3,890
- Leather Console - $3,950
- Lane Change Assist - $1,390
- Leather Dashboard - $3,190
- LED Headlights Pack - $3,880
- Leather Pack - $3,690
- Leather Grab Rails - $1,950
- Lane Keeping Assist - $1,390
- Lane Keep Assist Pack - $2,780
- Leather Sunvisors - $1,290
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,790
- Metallic Paint - $1,990
- Painted Air Vent Slats - $3,690
- Paint Colour Special - Interior - $1,090
- Premium Mats - $1,090
- Premium Paint - $5,800
- Premium Paint Special - $11,390
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $490
- Powered Sports Seats - $3,380
- Running Boards - $2,390
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $750
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $750
- Roof Rails Aluminium Special - $1,290
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $6,990
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $7,980
- Sports Chrono Package - $2,690
- Surround Camera System - $1,660
- Sports Design Exterior Mirrors - $1,120
- Sports Design Pack - $10,490
- Sports Exhaust System - $5,390
- Special Identifying Badging - $1,030
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front - $1,290
- Stainless Steel Skid Plate Front & Rear - $2,490
- Side Skirts - $1,920
- Smoke Pack - $140
- Panoramic Sunroof - $3,790
- Surround Sound System Premium - $11,590
- Storage Package - $550
- Surround Sound System - $2,650
- Towbar System - $2,190
- Tail Lights - Special - $1,060
- Torque Vectoring By Braking - $3,590
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,990
- Wood Steering Wheel Special - $1,390
Current Porsche Macan pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|95B My24 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$109,300
|S 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$136,900
|T 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$113,200
|Gts 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD
|$165,100
