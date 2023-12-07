WhichCar
2018 Audi Q2 2.0 TDI Quattro Sport Ga My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

51d11ca3/2018 audi q2 2 0 tdi quattro sport 2 0l diesel 4d wagon 04dc0166
2018 Audi Q2 2.0 TDI Quattro Sport Ga My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2018 Audi Q2 2.0 TDI Quattro Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1547 mm
Tracking Rear 1553 mm
Ground Clearance 147 mm
Wheelbase 2587 mm
Height 1493 mm
Length 4191 mm
Width 1794 mm
Kerb Weight 1570 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2035 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 720 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 465 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 133 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 121 g/km
CO2 Urban 152 g/km
CO2 Combined 133 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R18
Rear Tyre 215/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7Jx18
Rear Rim Size 7Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension 4 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Separate Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Wauzzzgazha123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

