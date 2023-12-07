Specifications for the 2018 Audi Q2 35 TFSI Design (1.4 TFSI). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Audi Q2 35 TFSI Design (1.4 TFSI) Ga My19 1.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto S-Tronic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1547 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1553 mm
|Ground Clearance
|144 mm
|Wheelbase
|2587 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|4191 mm
|Width
|1794 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1375 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|122 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|107 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|146 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|122 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Spring Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Rhs - Lower A-Pillar
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzzgazka123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Park Assist
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Steering
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Damping Control - $1,500
- Assistance Pack - $1,600
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $2,500
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $3,200
- Body Coloured Bumpers - $500
- Black Pack Special - $900
- Crystal Effect Paint - $1,750
- Comfort Pack - $2,400
- Heated Front Seats - $600
- Head Up Display - $990
- Leather Sport Seats - Premium - $1,800
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Park Assist - $500
- Paint Colour Special - $800
- Premium Paint - $1,150
- Performance Sound System - $500
- Power Tailgate - $890
- Rear Privacy Glass - Rear & Side Windows - $700
- Smart Key - $650
- Audi S line Pack - $2,500
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,950
- Premium Sound System - $1,500
- Sports Suspension - $400
- Technik Pack - $2,700
Current Audi Q2 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$49,950
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$46,000
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$53,300
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$49,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$56,800
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, FWD
|$48,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$55,700