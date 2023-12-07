Specifications for the 2018 Audi Q3 2.0 TDI Quattro (110Kw). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Audi Q3 2.0 TDI Quattro (110Kw) 8U My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1571 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|173 mm
|Wheelbase
|2603 mm
|Height
|1590 mm
|Length
|4385 mm
|Width
|1831 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1585 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2170 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|118 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|162 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wauzzz8Uxcr123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 5 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Pack - $3,250
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,200
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $1,800
- Comfort Pack - $2,990
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $600
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,587
- Inlays - $850
- LED Headlights - $1,990
- Leather Upholstery - $1,950
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,150
- Power front seats - $1,700
- Protective Glazing - $700
- Power Sunroof - $2,150
- Rear Privacy Glass - $700
- Audi S line Pack - $4,550
- Audi S-line Sports Pack - $5,850
- Premium Sound System - $1,750
- Teknik Pack - $2,990
Current Audi Q3 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$57,950
|35 TFSI Dynamic Black 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$60,750
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$54,100
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$50,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$58,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$64,200
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$66,600
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$58,200
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,600
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$62,800
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$68,400
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$70,800
|35 TFSI S Line 4D Sportback
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic Stept, FWD
|$57,000
|35 TFSI 4D Wagon
|1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$53,500
|40 TFSI Quattro 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$61,500
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$67,000
|40 TFSI Quattro S Line 4D Sportback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto S-Tronic, AWD
|$69,400