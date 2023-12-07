WhichCar
2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 (4 Seat) My19 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 (4 Seat) My19 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2018 Bentley Bentayga V8 (4 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1689 mm
Tracking Rear 1693 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2995 mm
Height 1722 mm
Length 5140 mm
Width 1998 mm
Kerb Weight 2388 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 810 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
CO2 Emissions 260 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.4 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 204 g/km
CO2 Urban 355 g/km
CO2 Combined 260 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1960
Maxiumum Torque 770 Nm
Makimum Power 404 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 285/45 R21
Rear Tyre 285/45 R21
Front Rim Size 10X21
Rear Rim Size 10X21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension 4 Links, Adaptive Damping Control, Double Wishbone, Self Levelling Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Sjaal14V0Jc000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

