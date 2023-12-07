WhichCar
2018 BMW X4 M40I G02 My19 3.0L Petrol 5D Coupe

2018 BMW X4 M40I G02 My19 3.0L Petrol 5D Coupe details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2018 BMW X4 M40I. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1584 mm
Ground Clearance 204 mm
Wheelbase 2864 mm
Height 1621 mm
Length 4752 mm
Width 1918 mm
Kerb Weight 1783 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2325 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 210 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Combined 210 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 265 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R21
Rear Tyre 275/35 R21
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 9.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbauj520%Kla95151
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current BMW X4 pricing and specs

Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $93,300
Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $103,700
M40I 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $131,800
M Competition 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $180,600
Xdrive20I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic Stept, AWD $95,700
Xdrive30I M Sport 5D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $106,400
M40I 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Sports Mod, AWD $135,200
M Competition 5D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD $185,200