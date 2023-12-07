Specifications for the 2018 BMW X5 Xdrive 50I Ind Collection. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW X5 Xdrive 50I Ind Collection F15 My18 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1662 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1702 mm
|Ground Clearance
|209 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1762 mm
|Length
|4886 mm
|Width
|1938 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2175 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3015 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|845 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|244 g/km
|Green House
|5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|195 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|329 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|244 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|650 Nm
|Makimum Power
|330 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Rubber Auxiliary Spring
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbakr620%00C08512
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Adaptive Air Suspension
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dynamic Damper/Damping Control
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Forward Collision Warning
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Extended Coverage
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $900
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Active Park Assist - $623
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- Comfort Pack - $2,600
- Comfort Seats Front - $950
- Comfort Seats Rear - $900
- Dynamic Drive - $5,800
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Innovation Pack
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Leather Instrument Panel - $1,800
- Leather Upholstery Special - $2,600
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $2,000
- Night View Assist - $3,700
- Pure Excellence Pack - $2,150
- Pure Experience Pack - $2,150
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $500
- Running Boards - $850
- Roofliner - $2,500
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,400
- Premium Sound System - $6,400
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $700
- Third Row Seats - $3,200
- Television - $2,800
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,000
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $600
- Wood Grain Trim - $700
Current BMW X5 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|M60I Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$168,600
|M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$235,900
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$131,500
|Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$131,500
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$135,400
|Xdrive50E M Sport Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$146,200
|M60I Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$172,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Wagon
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,900
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,900
|Xdrive30D Xline Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$134,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$138,900
|Xdrive50E M Sport Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$149,900