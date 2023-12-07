WhichCar
2018 BMW X5 Xdrive 50I Ind Collection F15 My18 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

cbad1dee/2018 bmw x5 xdrive 50i ind collection 4 4l petrol 4d wagon 0470014e
2018 BMW X5 Xdrive 50I Ind Collection F15 My18 4.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 BMW X5 Xdrive 50I Ind Collection. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1662 mm
Tracking Rear 1702 mm
Ground Clearance 209 mm
Wheelbase 2933 mm
Height 1762 mm
Length 4886 mm
Width 1938 mm
Kerb Weight 2175 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3015 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 845 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 85 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 244 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 195 g/km
CO2 Urban 329 g/km
CO2 Combined 244 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 650 Nm
Makimum Power 330 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/40 R20
Rear Tyre 315/35 R20
Front Rim Size 10Jx20
Rear Rim Size 11Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Rubber Auxiliary Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wbakr620%00C08512
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America

