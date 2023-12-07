Specifications for the 2018 BMW X6 M50D Ind Collection. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW X6 M50D Ind Collection F16 My18 2.9L Diesel 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1656 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1668 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1702 mm
|Length
|4909 mm
|Width
|1989 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2185 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2900 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|715 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|174 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|165 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|189 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|174 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|740 Nm
|Makimum Power
|280 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbakv620%00G10011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Drive
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Assist Pack Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roofliner
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $900
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- Active Park Assist - $675
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $350
- Comfort Pack - $2,600
- Dynamic Drive - $5,800
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Digital TV - $2,800
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Leather Instrument Panel - $1,800
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,000
- Leather Upholstery Special - $3,000
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Special - $2,000
- Pure Experience Pack - $2,650
- Pure Extravagance Pack - $2,650
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Power Sunblind Rear Window - $500
- Roofliner Special - $1,700
- Roof Rails - $600
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $4,400
- Soft Door Close - $900
- Smoke Pack - $60
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $6,400
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $700
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
- Vision Pack - $3,700
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,000
Current BMW X6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$137,400
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$141,300
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$174,400
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,700
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$140,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$144,900
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$178,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$247,900