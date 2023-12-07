Specifications for the 2018 BMW X6 Xdrive40D Ind Collection. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 BMW X6 Xdrive40D Ind Collection F16 My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1656 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1668 mm
|Ground Clearance
|212 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|1702 mm
|Length
|4909 mm
|Width
|1989 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2065 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2780 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2700 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|715 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|152 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|187 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|630 Nm
|Makimum Power
|230 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|315/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|10Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wbakv220%00H10011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Comfort Access System
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Assist Pack
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Storage Net - Rear Side Luggage Compartment
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 16 Speakers
- Sound System with 9 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $900
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $3,200
- Apple Car Play - $623
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,050
- Active Park Assist - $675
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,800
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $350
- Comfort Pack - $2,000
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,100
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $2,400
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Digital TV - $2,800
- Heated Front Seats - $700
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Heated Steering Wheel - $500
- Innovation Pack
- Lane Change Warning - $1,400
- Leather Instrument Panel - $1,800
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats - $600
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,000
- Leather Upholstery Special - $3,000
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Metallic Paint Special - $4,000
- Pure Experience Pack - $3,300
- Pure Extravagance Pack - $3,000
- Protective Glazing - $800
- Power Sunblind Rear Window - $500
- Roofliner - $800
- Roofliner Special - $2,500
- Roof Rails - $600
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Soft Door Close - $900
- Smoke Pack - $60
- Solid Paint
- Premium Sound System - $6,400
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $700
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,500
- Vision Pack - $3,700
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel - $1,000
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $600
Current BMW X6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$137,400
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$141,300
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$174,400
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$241,700
|Xdrive30D M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$140,900
|Xdrive40I M Sport Mhev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$144,900
|M60I Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$178,900
|M Competition Mhev 4D Coupe
|4.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, AWD
|$247,900