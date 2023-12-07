Specifications for the 2018 Citroen Berlingo Xl Confort Blue Hdi (3 Seats). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Citroen Berlingo Xl Confort Blue Hdi (3 Seats) My18 1.6L Diesel Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1505 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1554 mm
|Ground Clearance
|125 mm
|Wheelbase
|2728 mm
|Height
|1860 mm
|Length
|4628 mm
|Width
|1810 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1456 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2165 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|720 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|709 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|CO2 Emissions
|122 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|4.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|104 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|111 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|122 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|66 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15C
|Rear Tyre
|195/70 R15C
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf77F9Hf8Jc123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Airbag Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Stability Program
- Glovebox Compartment
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Multi-function Control Screen
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Rear Wing Doors
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Look Pack - $800
- Metallic Paint - $800