2018 Ford Ecosport Ambiente Bl My18 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon

c1151b10/2018 ford ecosport ambiente 1 5l petrol 4d wagon 04e20169
2018 Ford Ecosport Ambiente Bl My18 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2018 Ford Ecosport Ambiente. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1519 mm
Tracking Rear 1524 mm
Ground Clearance 153 mm
Wheelbase 2519 mm
Height 1646 mm
Length 4325 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1319 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1705 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 386 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 128 g/km
CO2 Urban 212 g/km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 150 Nm
Makimum Power 90 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/60 R16
Rear Tyre 205/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
VIN Number Majbxxmrkb%$12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured India