Specifications for the 2018 Ford Ecosport Trend (5 Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ford Ecosport Trend (5 Yr) Bl My18.75 1.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1519 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1524 mm
|Ground Clearance
|153 mm
|Wheelbase
|2519 mm
|Height
|1646 mm
|Length
|4325 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1368 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1755 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|387 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|129 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|201 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|153 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|170 Nm
|Makimum Power
|92 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Majbxxmrkb%$12345
|Country Manufactured
|India
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 6 Way
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- FORD MYKEY
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Perimeter Alarm
- Power Mirrors
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Roof Rails - Black Finish
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 7 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $550