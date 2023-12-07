Specifications for the 2018 Ford Escape Ambiente (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ford Escape Ambiente (FWD) Zg My18 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|163 mm
|Wheelbase
|2690 mm
|Height
|1713 mm
|Length
|4524 mm
|Width
|1838 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1595 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2100 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|505 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|167 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|139 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|215 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|167 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|240 Nm
|Makimum Power
|134 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wf0Axxwpma%$12345
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Spain
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Air Vents
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Start/Stop Button
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $385
Current Ford Escape pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$41,900
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$40,200
|(FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,990
|St-Line (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$42,990
|St-Line (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,990
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$54,940
|Vignale (AWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$51,590
|Vignale (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,590
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$54,940
|St-Line Phev (FWD) 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Hybrid, Continuous Variable, FWD
|$55,800