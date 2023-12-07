Specifications for the 2018 Ford Everest Titanium (4Wd) (5 Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ford Everest Titanium (4Wd) (5 Yr) Ua My18 3.2L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4Wd
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1564 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1837 mm
|Length
|4892 mm
|Width
|1860 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2346 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|CO2 Emissions
|224 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|8.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|295 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|224 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|143 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/50 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/50 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Watt Linkage
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mnaaxxmawafj12345
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Rear Air Conditioning
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Noise Cancelling
- Active Park Assist
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Diff Lock Rear
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Power Steering
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- HID Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry
- Leather Accented Trim
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lane Keep Assist Pack
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- FORD MYKEY
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Third Row Seats - Powered
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Prestige Paint - $650
- Towbar - $1,300
Current Ford Everest pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ambiente (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$59,240
|Ambiente (RWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$54,240
|Platinum (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$81,115
|Sport (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$73,740
|Sport (RWD) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$63,740
|Trend (4Wd) 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4Wd
|$67,040