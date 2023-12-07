WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ranger
  4. Xl 3.2 Plus (4X4)

2018 Ford Ranger Xl 3.2 Plus (4X4) Px Mkii My18 3.2L Diesel Crew Cab Utility

1b771eeb/2018 ford ranger xl 3 2 plus 4x4 3 2l diesel crew cab utility 046e014d
2018 Ford Ranger Xl 3.2 Plus (4X4) Px Mkii My18 3.2L Diesel Crew Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain 4X4
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2018 Ford Ranger Xl 3.2 Plus (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Ranger News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 232 mm
Wheelbase 3220 mm
Height 1815 mm
Length 5359 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 2068 kg
Gcm 6550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3200 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1132 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 246 g/km
Green House 5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 246 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 470 Nm
Makimum Power 147 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/65 R17
Rear Tyre 265/65 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Of Chassis Frame
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number M@*#Mf$%0&W123456
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
Country Manufactured Thailand

Current Ford Ranger pricing and specs

Xls 2.0 (4X4) Double Cab P/Up 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $57,630
Xl 2.0 (4X4) C/Chas 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $47,480
Xl 2.0 (4X4) Super C/Chas 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $50,480
Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $48,980
Xl 2.0 (4X4) Double C/Chas 2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, 4X4 $52,480