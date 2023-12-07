Specifications for the 2018 Ford Transit Custom 300S (Swb) High Roof. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Ford Transit Custom 300S (Swb) High Roof Vn My18.75 2.0L Diesel Van
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|3
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1736 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1720 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2933 mm
|Height
|2329 mm
|Length
|4972 mm
|Width
|2030 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2043 kg
|Gcm
|4940 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|957 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|72 L
|CO2 Emissions
|172 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|154 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|183 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|172 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|385 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|30000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wfoyxxttgydc12345
|Country Manufactured
|Turkey
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Barn Doors With Windows
- Bulkhead
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bonnet Release Key Operated
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Barrier
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Armrest/s
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Door Edge Reflector Strip
- Dual Front Passenger Seats
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dual Rear Wheels
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Fold Down Tray Table/s
- Glovebox Compartment
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Load Adaptive Control
- Load Through Hatch
- Low Roof
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Perimeter Alarm
- Projector Headlights
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 2 Way
- Power Windows Front
- Rubber Floor Covering
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rollover Mitigation System
- Rear Protection Pack
- Roof Rack - Integrated
- Rear Step Bumper
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Side Door
- Side Marker Lights
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Twin Batteries
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- Prestige Paint - $600
- Premium Paint Special - $1,250
- Rear Lift Door - $550
- Sliding Doors Dual - $1,000
- Sliding Doors Dual - Windowed - $1,700
- Sliding Door/s Windowed - $350
- Technology Pack - $1,600
Current Ford Transit Custom pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|340L (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,390
|340S (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,390
|340L Dciv (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,390
|Trend (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$56,590
|Trend (Lwb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$57,590
|Sport Dciv (Lwb) Dual Cab Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$62,990
|Sport (Swb) Van
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$59,990