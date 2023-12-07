WhichCar
2018 Ford Transit Custom 340L (Lwb) Vn My18.75 2.0L Diesel Van

c07f1ab5/2018 ford transit custom 340l lwb 2 0l diesel van 05150179
2018 Ford Transit Custom 340L (Lwb) Vn My18.75 2.0L Diesel Van details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 3
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2018 Ford Transit Custom 340L (Lwb). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1720 mm
Tracking Rear 1720 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 3300 mm
Height 1975 mm
Length 5339 mm
Width 2032 mm
Kerb Weight 2147 kg
Gcm 5365 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3400 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1301 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 72 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 174 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 161 g/km
CO2 Urban 193 g/km
CO2 Combined 174 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 385 Nm
Makimum Power 96 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/65 R16
Rear Tyre 215/65 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Gas Pressurised Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 30000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Floor
VIN Number Wfoyxxttgydc12345
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Turkey

Current Ford Transit Custom pricing and specs

340L (Lwb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $52,390
340S (Swb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $50,390
340L Dciv (Lwb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $55,390
Trend (Swb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $56,590
Trend (Lwb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $57,590
Sport Dciv (Lwb) Dual Cab Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $62,990
Sport (Swb) Van 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD $59,990