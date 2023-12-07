Specifications for the 2018 Foton Sauvana (4X4) Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Foton Sauvana (4X4) Luxury U201 My18 2.8L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|220 mm
|Wheelbase
|2790 mm
|Height
|1840 mm
|Length
|4830 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2003 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2975 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|219 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|365 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Live Beam Axle, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lvcp2Gbc1Gj123456
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Clock
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Smoke Pack
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Traction Control System