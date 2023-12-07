Specifications for the 2018 Foton Tunland Luxury (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Foton Tunland Luxury (4X4) P201 My17 2.8L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|3
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1600 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1580 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|3105 mm
|Height
|1870 mm
|Length
|5310 mm
|Width
|1880 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1950 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2975 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1025 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|76 L
|CO2 Emissions
|219 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Combined
|219 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|365 Nm
|Makimum Power
|130 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|265/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Live Beam Axle, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Right Rear Chassis Rail
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|5Yjxd?E&$%F@00001
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Column
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Control
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Accented Steering Wheel
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Step Bumper
- Remote Window Opening
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Side Steps
- Towing Hook - Front
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ute Tray Liner
Current Foton Tunland pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$31,300
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$22,000
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$23,800
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$26,100
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$28,700
|S (4X4) Dual Cab Utility
|2.8L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, 4X4
|$34,990