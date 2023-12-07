WhichCar
2018 Haval H6 Lux Mky 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

7a5616ba/2018 haval h6 lux 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 05a50186
2018 Haval H6 Lux Mky 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Haval H6 Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1565 mm
Tracking Rear 1565 mm
Ground Clearance 145 mm
Wheelbase 2720 mm
Height 1700 mm
Length 4549 mm
Width 1835 mm
Kerb Weight 1784 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 227 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 176 g/km
CO2 Urban 308 g/km
CO2 Combined 227 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5200
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 315 Nm
Makimum Power 145 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/55 R19
Rear Tyre 225/55 R19
Front Rim Size 7X19
Rear Rim Size 7X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Lgwff6A52Fh123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured China