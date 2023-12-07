Specifications for the 2018 Haval H9 Lux. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Haval H9 Lux My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1610 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1610 mm
|Ground Clearance
|225 mm
|Wheelbase
|2800 mm
|Height
|1900 mm
|Length
|4856 mm
|Width
|1926 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2230 kg
|Gcm
|5450 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|720 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|254 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|223 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|313 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|254 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|180 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|84
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lgwff6A65Eh123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|China
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Collapsible Steering Column
- Comfort Seats Front
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Door Ajar Warning
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Warning
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Heated Rear Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Rear Seats
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Roof Rails
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Sound System with 10 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Side Steps
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $495
|Colour
|Family
|Type
|Price
|Onyx
|Black
|Metallic Paint
|$495
|Bronze
|Brown
|Metallic Paint
|$495
|Pewter
|Silver
|Metallic Paint
|$495
|Ayers Grey
|Grey
|Metallic Paint
|$495
|White Silk
|White
|Pearl Effect Paint
|—
