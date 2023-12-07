WhichCar
2018 Hyundai Tucson Special Edition (AWD) Tle3 My19 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

55051f6b/2018 hyundai tucson special edition awd 1 6l petrol 4d wagon 05010173
2018 Hyundai Tucson Special Edition (AWD) Tle3 My19 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Hyundai Tucson Special Edition (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1604 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 2670 mm
Height 1655 mm
Length 4475 mm
Width 1850 mm
Kerb Weight 1690 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2190 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 62 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 178 g/km
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 151 g/km
CO2 Urban 224 g/km
CO2 Combined 178 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 265 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 245/45 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower A-Pillar
VIN Number Tmaj#81$%&J000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Czech Republic

Current Hyundai Tucson pricing and specs

Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $42,400
Elite (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $44,300
Elite (FWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $38,600
Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon 1.6L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $46,000
Elite N Line (AWD) 4D Wagon 2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD $46,700