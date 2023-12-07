Specifications for the 2018 Infiniti Qx80 Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Infiniti Qx80 Sport Z62 My19 5.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|8
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1720 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1715 mm
|Ground Clearance
|246 mm
|Wheelbase
|3075 mm
|Height
|1945 mm
|Length
|5340 mm
|Width
|2030 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2783 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3500 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|660 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|341 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|257 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|485 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|341 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5800
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|560 Nm
|Makimum Power
|298 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/50 R22
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 R22
|Front Rim Size
|8X22
|Rear Rim Size
|8X22
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Mid Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jn1Janz62A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Active High Beam Control
- Analogue Clock
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 22 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Side Steps
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Towbar
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Welcome Lights
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,500