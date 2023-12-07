WhichCar
2018 Isuzu D-Max Sx Hi-Ride (4X2) Tf My17 3.0L Diesel Crew Cab Utility

2018 Isuzu D-Max Sx Hi-Ride (4X2) Tf My17 3.0L Diesel Crew Cab Utility details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Ute

Specifications for the 2018 Isuzu D-Max Sx Hi-Ride (4X2). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1570 mm
Ground Clearance 225 mm
Wheelbase 3095 mm
Height 1785 mm
Length 5200 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1825 kg
Gcm 5850 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2850 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1025 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 76 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 203 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 7.7 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 176 g/km
CO2 Urban 250 g/km
CO2 Combined 203 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 430 Nm
Makimum Power 130 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/70 R16
Rear Tyre 245/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Independent
Rear Suspension Gas Damper, Semi Elliptic Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty 130 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Mid Driver Side Chassis
Compliance Location Rhs Corner Of Deflector Panel
VIN Number Mpatfs85Jdt000011
Vehicle Segment Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
Country Manufactured Thailand

