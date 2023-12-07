WhichCar
2018 Mazda CX-3 Akari (AWD) (5Yr) Dk My17.5 1.5L Diesel 4D Wagon

2018 Mazda CX-3 Akari (AWD) (5Yr) Dk My17.5 1.5L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2018 Mazda CX-3 Akari (AWD) (5Yr). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1520 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1550 mm
Length 4275 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1368 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 640 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 134 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 134 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 77 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/50 R18
Rear Tyre 215/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Dk2W7A00000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mazda CX-3 pricing and specs

G20 Akari 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $38,000
G20 Evolve 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $30,600
G20 Pure 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $28,900
G20 Sport 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $26,400
G20 Touring Speed 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $33,800