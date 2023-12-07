WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-AMG
  3. Gla
  4. 45 4Matic Night Edition

2018 Mercedes-AMG Gla 45 4Matic Night Edition X156 My18.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

e13320bc/2018 mercedes amg gla 45 4matic night edition 2 0l petrol 4d wagon 049a0150
2018 Mercedes-AMG Gla 45 4Matic Night Edition X156 My18.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG Gla 45 4Matic Night Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-AMG Gla News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1557 mm
Tracking Rear 1557 mm
Ground Clearance 157 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1494 mm
Length 4431 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1585 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2105 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 56 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 174 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 145 g/km
CO2 Urban 226 g/km
CO2 Combined 174 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 2250
Maxiumum Torque 475 Nm
Makimum Power 280 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R20
Rear Tyre 235/40 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 8X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1569522*000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-AMG Gla pricing and specs

45 S 4Matic+ 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD $99,300
45 S 4Matic+ 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD $91,500
45 S 4Matic+ 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD $120,370
35 4Matic 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Cl Speed, AWD $96,900