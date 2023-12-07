WhichCar
2018 Mercedes-AMG Glc 63 S Edition 1 253 My19 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

9ce21d62/2018 mercedes amg glc 63 s edition 1 4 0l petrol 4d wagon 04ac015a
2018 Mercedes-AMG Glc 63 S Edition 1 253 My19 4.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-AMG Glc 63 S Edition 1. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1662 mm
Tracking Rear 1649 mm
Wheelbase 2873 mm
Height 1620 mm
Length 4682 mm
Width 1931 mm
Kerb Weight 2082 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 247 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 10.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 202 g/km
CO2 Urban 324 g/km
CO2 Combined 247 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 6250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 375 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/40 R21
Rear Tyre 295/35 R21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 10Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut, Multi-Link System, Upper Wishbone
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wd*2539882#000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

