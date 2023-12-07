WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. G
  4. 300Cdi (AWD) Professional

2018 Mercedes-Benz G 300Cdi (AWD) Professional My17.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2018 Mercedes-Benz G 300Cdi (AWD) Professional My17.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 5 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz G 300Cdi (AWD) Professional. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz G News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1475 mm
Ground Clearance 230 mm
Wheelbase 2840 mm
Height 2030 mm
Length 4815 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 2350 kg
Gcm 6700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3560 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3140 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 1210 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 96 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 295 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
CO2 Combined 295 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3800
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/70 R16
Rear Tyre 265/70 R16
Front Rim Size 7.5X16
Rear Rim Size 7.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut, Rigid Axle
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Macpherson Strut, Rigid Axle

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Wdb4613332X000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Upper Large
Country Manufactured Austria

Current Mercedes-Benz G pricing and specs

400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $240,300
400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $230,500
400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $237,900
400D 4D Wagon 2.9L, Diesel, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, AWD $246,500