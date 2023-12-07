Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Gla 180 Night Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mercedes-Benz Gla 180 Night Edition X156 My18.5 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1552 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1552 mm
|Ground Clearance
|157 mm
|Wheelbase
|2699 mm
|Height
|1494 mm
|Length
|4431 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1545 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2020 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|475 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|133 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|112 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|171 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|133 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|200 Nm
|Makimum Power
|90 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdc1569082*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Active Bonnet
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Digital Clock
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Passenger Airbag Deactivation
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Spoiler
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $390
- AMG Line - $2,490
- Aluminium Trim
- Command Pack - $2,490
- Comfort Suspension - $490
- Comfort Pack - $990
- Driver Assist Pack - $2,490
- Fog Lights - Front - $290
- Keyless Go - $1,190
- Metallic Paint - $1,190
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,490
- Vision Pack - $2,690
