2018 Mercedes-Benz Gle 350 D 4Matic 166 My17.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

679e1c65/2018 mercedes benz gle 350 d 4matic 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 04990156
2018 Mercedes-Benz Gle 350 D 4Matic 166 My17.5 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Benz Gle 350 D 4Matic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1643 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 206 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1802 mm
Length 4824 mm
Width 1935 mm
Kerb Weight 2320 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2950 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3265 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 775 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Fuel Economy City 6.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 164 g/km
CO2 Urban 192 g/km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R20
Rear Tyre 265/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9Jx20
Rear Rim Size 9Jx20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1660242A000011
Country Manufactured United States Of America

