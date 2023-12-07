Specifications for the 2018 Nissan Juke Nismo Rs (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Nissan Juke Nismo Rs (AWD) F15 My18 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1505 mm
|Ground Clearance
|180 mm
|Wheelbase
|2530 mm
|Height
|1565 mm
|Length
|4135 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1390 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|670 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|172 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|143 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|222 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|172 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|2400
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|157 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System, Torsion Beam
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Sjnfanf15A0123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Active Front Head Restraints
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Passenger Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Alcantara Trim
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Coloured Instrument Dials
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Power Steering
- Fog Lights - Front
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Leather Accented Gear Knob
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Lane Departure Warning
- Limited Slip Differential
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Push Button Start
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Performance Brakes
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Radio AM/FM
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Diffuser
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelt Automatic Locking Retractor
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sports Exhaust System
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Smart Key
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- Vehicle Dynamics Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Current Nissan Juke pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$27,800
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$30,500
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$33,800
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,800
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,200
|St 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$28,390
|St+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$31,140
|St-L 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$34,440
|St-L+ 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$35,540
|Ti 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,890
|Ti (Energy Orange) 5D Hatchback
|1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$36,890