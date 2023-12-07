WhichCar
2018 Peugeot 2008 Allure My18.5 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon

312b1924/2018 peugeot 2008 allure 1 2l petrol 4d wagon 04cf0167
2018 Peugeot 2008 Allure My18.5 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2018 Peugeot 2008 Allure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1482 mm
Tracking Rear 1492 mm
Ground Clearance 174 mm
Wheelbase 2537 mm
Height 1570 mm
Length 4159 mm
Width 1739 mm
Kerb Weight 1188 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 780 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 560 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 110 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 4.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 94 g/km
CO2 Urban 136 g/km
CO2 Combined 110 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 205 Nm
Makimum Power 81 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/60 R16
Rear Tyre 195/60 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf3Cuhnzthy123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured France

Current Peugeot 2008 pricing and specs

Allure 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $38,945
GT 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $43,397
Allure 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $39,990
GT 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $44,490
Allure 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $39,200
GT 4D Wagon 1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD $43,600