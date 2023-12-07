Specifications for the 2018 Porsche Cayenne 9Ya My19. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Porsche Cayenne 9Ya My19 3.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1680 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1873 mm
|Wheelbase
|2895 mm
|Height
|1696 mm
|Length
|4918 mm
|Width
|1983 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1985 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2830 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|845 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|75 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|175 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|287 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|209 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5300
|Torque RPM
|1340
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|250 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 Zr19
|Rear Tyre
|275/50 Zr19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz92Zela00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Quality Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Air Vent Special
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Humidity Sensor
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Painted Door Handles
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $1,990
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $3,990
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $3,790
- Adaptive Chassis Control - $7,690
- Aluminium Gear Selector - $1,790
- All Season Tyres 20 Inch
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $690
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special - $850
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,130
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $5,490
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $8,530
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $710
- Body Coloured Wheel Arch Flares - $1,750
- Black Design Pack - $450
- Bi-Xenon Headlight Pack - $3,030
- Ceramic Brakes - $20,590
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings - $990
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $1,450
- Compass Display - $760
- Contrast Stitching - $3,890
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,090
- Carbon Sill Guards - $1,490
- Carbon Sill Guards Illuminated - $4,190
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $1,450
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,550
- Extended Leather Pack - $4,490
- Exclusive Paint - $19,490
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $470
- Heated Seats - All - $1,980
- Heated Front Seats - $990
- Home Link - $720
- Headlining Special - $3,990
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $1,750
- Interior Carbon Pack - $4,390
- Interior Pack - Painted - $4,090
- Interior Wood Pack - $5,970
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $2,490
- Leather Air Vents - $4,450
- Leather Console - $4,450
- Lane Change Assist - $1,540
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,390
- LED Dynamic Light System - $5,720
- Lockable Fuel Cap - Special - $320
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $1,470
- Leather Sunvisors - $1,790
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,090
- Leather Upholstery - $7,690
- Metallic Paint - $2,190
- Metallic Paint Premium - $5,990
- Painted Air Vent Slats - $3,690
- Power Blind - Rear Compartment - $4,690
- Painted Door Handles - Special - $550
- Power Steering Plus - $650
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,750
- Dual Power Sunroof - $3,290
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish - $1,390
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $1,390
- Roof Rails Aluminium Special - $1,850
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $6,990
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $7,980
- Roof Transport System - $1,850
- Sports Chrono Package - $1,890
- Surround Camera System - $1,660
- Soft Door Close - $1,790
- Sports Design Pack - $10,990
- Ski Bag - $400
- Smoke Pack - $140
- Solid Paint
- Sports pack - $8,890
- Panoramic Sunroof - $4,490
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated - $2,690
- Surround Sound System Premium - $11,590
- Side Steps - $2,750
- Sports Tail Pipes - $1,890
- Surround Sound System - $2,490
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel - $1,990
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $440
- Towbar - $2,190
- Tail Lights - Special - $1,290
- Torque Vectoring By Braking - $3,590
- Underbody Protection - $2,790
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats - $3,980
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,990
- Wheel Arch Extensions - $1,750
- Wheel Centres - Special - $420
- Wood Steering Wheel Special - $1,450
Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|9Ya My24 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$135,200
|9Yb My24 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$143,000
|S 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$175,000
|S 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$183,800
|E-Hybrid 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$150,700
|E-Hybrid 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$156,300
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$173,800
|S E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$180,500
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Wagon
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$281,200
|Turbo E-Hybrid Phev 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$289,800
|Turbo GT 4D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD
|$355,600
