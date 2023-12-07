WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Cayenne
  4. S

2018 Porsche Cayenne S 92A My18 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

294c195c/2018 porsche cayenne s 3 6l petrol 4d wagon 04bf015f
2018 Porsche Cayenne S 92A My18 3.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Porsche Cayenne S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche Cayenne News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1661 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4855 mm
Width 1939 mm
Kerb Weight 2020 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2860 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 840 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 229 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 187 g/km
CO2 Urban 303 g/km
CO2 Combined 229 g/km

Engine
Engine Direct Fuel Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1350
Maxiumum Torque 550 Nm
Makimum Power 309 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R20
Rear Tyre 275/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Independent
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz92Zela00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs

9Ya My24 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $135,200
9Yb My24 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $143,000
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $175,000
S 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $183,800
E-Hybrid 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $150,700