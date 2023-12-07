WhichCar
2018 Porsche Macan 95B My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2018 Porsche Macan 95B My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Porsche Macan 95B My19. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1655 mm
Tracking Rear 1656 mm
Ground Clearance 190 mm
Wheelbase 2807 mm
Height 1624 mm
Length 4696 mm
Width 1923 mm
Kerb Weight 1870 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2510 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2000 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 715 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 204 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 180 g/km
CO2 Urban 243 g/km
CO2 Combined 204 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Direct F/Inj
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R19
Rear Tyre 255/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.0X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Independent, Trapezoidal Link

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz95Zklb00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Macan pricing and specs

95B My24 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $109,300
S 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $136,900
T 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $113,200
Gts 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $165,100
95B My24 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $93,800
S 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $117,500
T 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $97,200
Gts 4D Wagon 2.9L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $141,700